The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions powered their way to victory at home Friday night over the Grace Christian Academy Lions 91-53.
“At this point in the year, you know what each team is going to do,” said GCA head coach Len McKnatt. “We have played each team in the district one time and felt like we knew what was going to happen. They (CPA) executed really well. We just could not stop the bleeding.”
“We have been able to establish confidence (in our play). Going into the end of the season, that is going to be a big deal,” said sophomore Braeden Moore.
With this win, CPA is currently 8-2 in district play.
In the first quarter, the Lions got off to a quick start, taking an early lead 35-6 with strong three point shooting from Moore, junior Braden Zapp, sophomore Evan Shiflet and junior Drew Cox.
CPA continued the offensive shootout in the second quarter with the quartet of Moore, Zapp, Shiflet and Cox to pad the lead 63-19.
Coach Maddux’s Lions continued to pour it on in the third quarter with long-range shots and jumpers to extend their lead 81-38.
In the fourth quarter, CPA collected scoring depth from juniors Garrison Weeks and Sam Smith, along with sophomore Kolby Wright, to secure the victory 91-53.
CPA had four players in double figures. Moore tallied 13 points, while Zapp, Shiflet and Cox all collected 11 each.
“We have a lot of guys that can make shots,” said CPA head coach Drew Maddux. “Tonight it seemed like all of our guys just clicked and got in a good rhythm.”
GCA’s leading scorer was senior Mason McKnatt with seven points. He struggled with an ankle injury during the game.
“He tried to battle,” said Coach McKnatt.
GCA will take on Webb School for a makeup game on Monday.
“They are very talented,” said Coach McKnatt. “Similar to CPA, in that, they are going to press full court. We will have our hands full, because they are an athletic team.”
CPA will face Baylor Saturday on the road.
“In the postseason at our level you are going to have to win on back to back days,” said Coach Maddux. “We are excited for the road trip. It is another way we can spend a day together in the thick of the season.”
