The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions boys’ basketball team clawed its way to victory over the Battle Ground Academy Wildcats 58-46 on the road Friday night.
“CPA is a really talented offensive team,” said BGA head coach Jared Street. “I am really proud of the way we competed and defended. We just did not get shots to fall for most of the second half.”
“Any district win on the road is big,” said CPA head coach Drew Maddux. “Two years ago, we came out of New Year’s and lost here. I have a great appreciation for BGA and the way they play. They make it difficult with their athleticism and physicality.”
With this win, the Lions start out 4-1 in the district after losing star players Bryce McCormick and Dean Cooper to graduation.
“We have played an extremely difficult schedule,” said Coach Maddux. “We are a young team and still inconsistent at times, but I could not be prouder of where we are.”
In the first quarter, both sides battled in a low scoring frame, with each side struggling to gain momentum as CPA edged the Wildcats 12-9.
The Lions created separation in the second quarter, thanks to the sharp three-point shooting of junior Braden Zapp to take the lead 27-22.
It was a party from the three-point line In the third quarter by sophomore post player Braeden Moore and junior guards Jordan Dewalt and Braden Zapp 45-28.
“If it ain't broke, don’t fix it” became the motto in the fourth quarter as Moore and Zapp continued to catch fire behind the arc to seal the victory 58-46.
CPA had three players in double figures, but the leading scorer was junior Zapp with 23 points. Dewalt chipped in 14 points for CPA, and Moore contributed 13 for the Lions.
“My teammates helped me get open,” said Zapp on his success.
“Braden is having a great year,” said Maddux. “He has been consistent for us all year, averaging right at 22 points a game. He has just stepped into the next mantra on leadership.”
The Wildcats' leading scorer was Sean Williams with ten points.
“Sean is so athletic, and he has really blossomed (this year),” said Coach Street. “We played two tournaments over the Christmas break, and he was all tournament at Harding Academy. He did a good job of attacking the rim and finishing plays.”
BGA will play next Tuesday against Zion Christian Academy.
“I just want to see us continue to grow,” said Street. “Our job is to get better as we gear towards February and the district tournament.”
CPA will face Zion Christian Academy on Saturday night at home.
“I want to see our toughness,” said Zapp. “Going back to back is hard.”
“We are going to play a lot of Friday and Saturday games this season,” said Coach Maddux. “If you have any plans of doing anything in the region and district, you have got to be able to turn around and put up a great effort the next day.”
