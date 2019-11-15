Christ Presbyterian Academy quarterback Cade Law threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead the Lions (6-6) to a 35-14 victory over Chattanooga Christian (7-4) in the D II-AA state quarterfinals.
The victory extends the Lions’ win streak to four games and sets up a semifinal matchup at home against regional rival Lipscomb Academy on Nov. 22 with a trip to the state championship at stake. When CPA hosted Lipscomb Academy on Oct. 4, the Lions came away with a 28-7 win.
“Getting to play a semifinal game at home next week is going to be really exciting,” CPA Head Coach Ingle Martin said. “Our kids have worked hard for it and we’re excited for the opportunity.”
Law didn’t throw the ball much during the game. But when he did get a chance to show off his arm, he made those opportunities count. He completed seven of his nine passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns and, on the ground, Law rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 12 carries.
“Cade has just kept learning as the season has gone on and he’s been fun to watch,” Martin said. “We’re fortunate we have a lot of great players around him to help him along the way. We want to be a team that can run and pass and commit to both of them.”
The sophomore quarterback helps the Lions do just that. He opened up the scoring and gave the Lions the early lead when he shook off a couple defenders and powered his way into the end zone for 13-yard touchdown rush to give CPA a 7-0 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter.
In his first pass of the ball game, Law rolled to his right out of the pocket and found wide receiver Bryson Tayes for a 45-yard touchdown pass at the very start of the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Lions defense effectively contained the Chargers’ Wing-T offense and made several key stops—including forcing a turnover on downs after Chattanooga Christian from tried a fake punt near midfield halfway through the second quarter.
Law then marched the Lions down the short field and capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Roper, giving CPA a 21-0 lead at halftime.
“Everything is clicking right now for us,” Law said. “It was huge for us to get that early lead and it gave us that confidence we needed.”
Law capped off his big night with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter, going deep and connecting with wide receiver Maverick Rodriguez for a 72-yard touchdown pass—all that despite a defensive pass interference called on the play as a defender tried to keep Rodriguez from coming down with the ball.
After running back Andrew Whitely gave the Lions a 35-0 lead with a 64-yard rushing touchdown with less than a minute to go in third quarter, Chattanooga Christian finally got on the board with a 94-yard kickoff return by running back Traveon Scott.
The Chargers made things interesting by recovering the onside kick to finish the third quarter, but the opportunity wound up being wasted early in the fourth quarter when running back Jamichael Baxter fumbled the ball inside the CPA 10-yard line and the Lions recovering the ball.
Even though Chattanooga Christian running back Rod Young gave the Chargers their first offensive touchdown with less than two minutes left in the game, it was too little too late for the Chargers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.