The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions football team executed a statement win over the Independence Eagles 42-24 on Friday night by running the ball at will to defend home field.
“This was a big win for our team,” said CPA senior quarterback Thomas Vaccaro. “People are not expecting a lot from us, so it was a really good confidence boost. Obviously Coach (Ingle) Martin was not here, but Coach (Scott) Haywood did a really good job.”
Martin was in Williamsport, Pa. attending the Little League World Series game in which his son was playing for Nolensville.
“It means a lot,” said CPA junior running back Crews Law. “It feels good to show what we can do and play a great team game.”
“I think there is a lot we can build on,” said Independence head coach Scott Stidham. “They (CPA) are a really good football program, not just a football team. We did not play as well as we are capable of, but we showed flashes of being a good football team. Everything is correctable that we did today.”
Independence got on the board first with six minutes left in the first quarter on a 27 yard field goal by sophomore Landric Mayeski to take a 3-0 lead.
With three minutes remaining in the opening quarter, CPA quarterback Thomas Vaccaro threw a 26 yard touchdown pass to Vanderbilt commit and senior wide receiver London Humphreys to grab the advantage 7-3.
The Eagles answered the score with 13 seconds left on a fourth-and-goal rushing touchdown by senior running back Tre' Hartwell to retake the lead 10-7.
Momentum swung back to the Lions with a little under ten minutes in the second quarter when Crews Law smashed his way into the endzone on a three yard rushing touchdown 14-10.
Later in the second quarter, Vaccaro threw a 29 yard touchdown pass on a jump ball to Humphreys once again to stretch the CPA margin to 21-10.
With a little under three minutes to go in the first half, Independence junior quarterback Cody Pagach rolled out of the pocket to find junior wide receiver Brayden Needham on a three yard completion to cut the deficit to 21-17.
The Lions looked to Law again with two minutes until halftime, as he scampered into the end zone from seven yards out to extend the CPA lead to 28-17 at halftime.
The only score in the third quarter came from Law completing a trifecta of rushing touchdowns dashing 40 yards into the end zone to lengthen the Lions advantage to 35-17.
“I give it all to the offensive line,” said Law. “They played great with their blocks. I had huge holes that I was able to walk through.”
“Crews is always there. He will get you four yards and then just explodes one for forty,” said Vaccaro. “I think Crews owes the offensive line a dinner.”
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Independence junior quarterback Peyton Kirton delivered a rocket on the run, completing a 35 yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Daniel Morales to cut the Lions margin to 35-24.
“We have some playmakers,” said Stidham. “Morales made a big play on our final touchdown. We have weapons, and we are getting better every day on our offensive line.”
With a little under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, CPA picked up their final tally on an electric 25 yard touchdown run by freshman Caleb Mayernick to push the score to 42-24.
“I feel we have eight dudes that can run the ball,” said Law. “When you take one out, it does not fall off. Mayernick is a baller.”
The Eagles had a chance to cut into the deficit near the end of the game, but could not break through as CPA won the contest 42-24.
“The defense executed really well,” said Vaccaro. “Our linebackers and secondary got turnovers, which were really big for us.”
“I think defense is a strong point for us,” said Law. “We played together and everyone was doing their job, which made it easy.”
Independence will host Trezevant in Memphis for the first home game on their new turf field next Friday.
“All I know about Trezevant is that they won 50-0 last night,” said Stidham. “I don’t care if you are playing air, you beat someone 50-0 you are pretty good. We hope to have huge growth from week one to week two.”
CPA will travel to Brentwood Academy next week.
“Brentwood Academy is obviously really talented,” said Vaccaro. “They have a lot of good players, so we will have to game plan well. It should be a fun atmosphere, and I am really excited for it.”
“We need to play a good team game like we did tonight and just go out there and have fun,” said Law.
