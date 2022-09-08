Christ Presbyterian Academy (2-2) ran into a buzzsaw Montgomery Bell Academy (4-0) squad on Thursday night, falling 35-10 on the road.
"I think we saw one of the best teams in the state," CPA head coach Ingle Martin said. "There's no surprise about that. They have one of the best coaching staffs in the state. They have maybe the best player in the state, and then they've got a lot of really good players behind them."
The Big Red jumped on the Lions early when running back Jonothan Moore reeled off a 66-yard touchdown with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.
Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed ran in a nine-yard score two minutes into the second frame to extend the MBA lead to 14-0.
CPA got on the board for the first time on the following drive as Hunter Walker drove home a 36-yard field goal, cutting the MBA lead to 14-3 with 7:39 left in the half.
Reed tossed his first passing touchdown to push the MBA lead to 21-3 with just 3:17 left until halftime. With only 11 seconds to go before the break, Reed crossed the goal line from one yard out for his second rushing touchdown to give MBA a 28-3 halftime lead.
"hen you play against good opponents, weaknesses get exposed," Martin said. "And that's great. We get to address it. The biggest thing is everything's in front of us. We'll go work.
After a scoreless third quarter, Reed scored his fourth and final touchdown of the evening with another goal line dive. He finished 10-13 for 119 yards through the air with 84 yards on the ground.
CPA did force an interception at the 3:15 mark of the third period when Riley Gregory made a diving play immediately after CPA threw an interception of their own.
With seven minutes left, Vanderbilt commit London Humphries drew a pass interference call deep in MBA territory to set up the Lions' first touchdown of the night.
Quarterback Thomas Vaccaro found Coastal Carolina commit Bo Burklow over the middle for a four-yard score with 3:17 left in the contest.
Vaccaro and junior Braden Streeter split time under center throughout the game.
"I think just watching our kids fight, that's what it's about," Martin said. "It wasn't our best showing, but the kids never gave up. They played hard. Our seniors led, and that's what it's gonna take for us to be successful this year."
Next week, CPA will face district opponent Goodpasture on the road, while MBA will head to district foe Father Ryan.
