In a game that featured two lightning delays, the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions (2-1,1-0) stormed their way through the Wildcats defense, winning their first region game on the road Friday night 28-0 against Battle Ground Academy (0-3, 0-1).
Both teams agreed to end the contest with two quarters completed following a two-plus-hour lightning delay that halted the game at halftime.
The game started 30 minutes late due to lightning in the area.
CPA got on the board early in the first quarter with a touchdown pass from 24 yards out by senior Thomas Vaccaro to senior wide receiver and Vanderbilt commit London Humphreys to go up 7-0.
With 5:52 remaining in the first quarter, Vaccaro capped off a drive with his second touchdown pass of the game, a 33-yard strike to senior wide receiver Braxton Orr to stretch the Lions lead to 14-0.
The Lions continued to impose their will late in the second quarter, ending a balanced offensive attack with a one-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Hudson Chance to increase their advantage to 21-0.
With a little over a minute remaining in the first half, CPA relied on their ground game as junior running back Josh Mayernick burst his way into the end zone from 18 yards out to lengthen the Lions lead 28-0.
Due to the lengthy lightning delay, the first half was the only part finished on the night. The game was called at 11:02 p.m.
CPA gained a 1-0 record in the region and will face Montgomery Bell Academy on Thursday on the road. BGA starts off region play 0-1 and will travel to Nashville Christian on Friday.
