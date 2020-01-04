The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lady Lions basketball team highlighted their strengths in a road victory over the Battle Ground Academy Lady Wildcats 61-29 Friday night.
“It is awesome going out and winning (on the road),” said CPA senior guard Carrington Washburn. “This helps for seeding in the late run, going into the district and regionals.”
In the first quarter, CPA started out rolling from long distance with three point contributions from Washburn and senior Carly Smith to lead 21-9.
BGA gained momentum as sophomore guard Gracie Semptimphelter and junior guard Naomi Nelson gave the Wildcats a spark from the three-point line and with mid-range jumpers, but still trailed 32-19.
It was a parade of three pointers from Washburn and Smith in the third quarter to stretch the Lady Lions lead 45-28.
CPA turned on the jets in the fourth quarter, balancing their scoring with three pointers by Washburn and tough buckets inside from Emmaline Barlett and sophomore Addie Reese Zapp to finish strong 61-29.
Washburn led CPA and all scorers with 30 points.
“She was hitting at the beginning of the game and did everything well tonight,” said CPA head coach Becky LeGate. “She was where she needed to be defensively. When we were missing shots, she was driving it and getting great looks.”
BGA’s leading scorer was Lindsey Summarell with nine points.
CPA’s defense held the Lady Wildcats to 29 points.
“We like to use a lot of people and play really fast pace game,” said Coach LeGate. “We try to bring pressure every time we take the floor.”
“We have really emphasized our defense this year,” said Washburn. “Good defense leads to good offense.”
BGA will take on Zion Christian Academy next Tuesday.
CPA will face Zion Christian Academy on Saturday night.
“I hope we just keep building and moving forward,” said Washburn. “Playing back to back games is hard, but we have to be able to do it when it comes to the district run and state games.”
