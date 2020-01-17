The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lady Lions basketball continued their sharp play to remain undefeated in district at home Friday night over the Grace Christian Academy Lady Lions 59-21.
“They are great team,” said GCA head coach Tony McLeod. “They have a lot of depth and can shoot the ball. If you turn the ball over and give them a lot of run outs in transition, they will start to turn the game over.”
“Our defensive pressure has really helped us,” said CPA head coach Becky LeGate. “There are many teams in our district that can beat us. We just have to keep focusing on getting better every game and being ready to play.”
In the first quarter, CPA got off to a fast start with seniors Carly Smith and Carrington Washburn showing their sweet stroke behind the 3-point line to give the Lady Lions an early 20-4 lead.
CPA continued to sizzle from behind the arc in the second quarter, with contributions from Smith and Washburn to push their lead to 29-13.
In the third quarter, the Lady Lions of CPA turned on the jets with the help of Smith, Washburn, sophomore Addie Reese Zapp and Emmaline Bartlett.
CPA secured the victory over GCA in the fourth quarter with stout defense and scoring depth from junior Lila Dickey, sophomore Sadie Gorley and junior Mary Carter Logan.
The Lady Lions had four players in double figures. Zapp and Smith totaled 11 points each. Bartlett and Washburn tallied 10.
“We were able to take advantage of what the defense gave us,” said Coach LeGate. “We were able to knock down open shots with passes from our teammates.”
GCA’s leading scorer was junior Anna Smith with 10 points.
“Anna played tough tonight,” said Coach McLeod. “I was proud of her attitude. Shots did not fall for her as they normally do, but she played through it.”
Grace Christian Academy will have a makeup game against Webb School on Monday.
“We are hoping to bounce back and learn from this game,” said McLeod. “When you play a great team like CPA, the best thing you can do is take the lessons out of it into your next game.”
CPA will face Baylor on the road Saturday.
“I am excited for them to have a road trip,” said LeGate. “I want to see how we handle a back to back.”
