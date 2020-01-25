The Christ Presbyterian Academy girls basketball team took on Franklin Road Academy at CPA Friday night to see if the Lady Lions would stay undefeated in district play.
This game lived and died on free throws as both teams went to the line a multitude of times. CPA emerged victorious, 53-48.
The first quarter started off very slow for CPA with FRA starting the game on a 6-0 run with buckets from Zharia Hutchinson, Iris Heldman and Ava Ackerman. The quarter would end with FRA leading the Lions 8-3 with CPA’s only points coming from Susannah Matthews.
“We struggled to get the ball in the basket and that caused us to stress a little bit and press and made us make some turnovers and take shots that we normally wouldn’t wanna take.” said CPA coach Becky LeGate.
In the CPA came to life instantly hitting a three pointer early followed up by two free throws to make it 8-7 with 4:28 left.
CPA would later retake due to a strong second quarter from Carington Washburn. The Lady Lions finished the first half with a score 18-12.
FRA wouldn’t go away in the second half drawing back to back fouls and hitting both free throws to take a three point lead with 5:06 left in the third quarter.
The rest of the third quarter was very much back and forth from the free throw line with FRA out in front of the Lions going into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was even closer.
The only thing that separated these two teams was their ability to make shots from the free throw line. Washburn capitalized on free throws for the Lions to give them the edge and the win over FRA 53-48.
The points leader for the Lions was Washburn with 22 points, 20 of them coming from free throws. Other key contributions for CPA came from Virginia Glisson with 11 points and Carley Smith with 6 points.
Hutchinson’s 16 points and Heldman’s 13 points kept the Lady Panthers in the game, but the team did not take advantage as well as the Lady Lions did.
LeGete stated that, once CPA settled down and got back into their game plan, the game came a lot easier.
“We were a little out of control at times,” said LeGate. “But we got back into our game plan and what we wanted to do.”
CPA remains undefeated in the district at 13-0 and holds first place after defeating FRA. They will play at USN next Monday.
Coach LeGate stressed that her team will focus on the mistakes made tonight and hope to improve before next game.
“We’re gonna go back and fix some things that we struggled with today and we’re look at some of our offensive and defensive mistakes,” LeGate said. “We’re going to focus on the teams we’ve got coming and try to get better than we were tonight.”
FRA will face district opponent Columbia Academy away from home as they try to bounce back from tonight’s loss.
