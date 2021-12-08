Caroline Betts isn't done fielding honors for her stellar career with Christ Presbyterian Academy's girls soccer team.
The senior forward was one of three girls from Tennessee to make the United Soccer Coaches' All-America team for fall 2021.
She's the first female athlete and first soccer player in the school's history to garner All-America honors.
Bearden's Brinley Murphy and Houston's Lauren Fang were the only other two from Tennessee on the list.
Betts, a Vanderbilt commit, had a storied career at CPA, who lost to Baylor in the state semifinals in the team's first year of D-II AA competition.
She tallied more than 200 goals over the course of her career with the Lady Lions.
“She’s probably the most talented player I’ve ever worked with,” CPA coach Tom Gerlach said earlier this semester about Betts. “This is my 34th season, so I’ve had a lot of seasons under my belt. The thing that sets Caroline apart is the complete package.”
She was the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Soccer Player of the Year for 2020.
Betts will join the Commodores next fall, a team that boasts former Brentwood goalie Kate Devine.
“My parents and grandparents went (to Vanderbilt),” Betts said this past September. “I’ve grown up going to all sorts of Vandy games, really, my whole life. They have a soccer program and academics that I really like.”
