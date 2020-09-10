The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lady Lions soccer team (5-0-2) shut out the Battle Ground Academy Lady Wildcats (3-2) 4-0 at home on Thursday night.
This was a rematch of the 2019 state championship game that BGA won 4-1 last fall.
“We made some changes at halftime in our attack,” said CPA head coach Tom Gerlach. “Once you get the monkey off your back, (with the penalty kick goal) you can breathe a little easier. When we scored two goals in rapid succession, we were able to sit back a little bit and breathe.”
“Their style is much different from ours,” said BGA head coach Jan Morrissey. “Some of the things they were able to take advantage of caught us on our heels a little bit. Tom and I know a little bit about each other’s coaching style. We both look forward to this matchup. This game was a great learning lesson for our group.”
“Last year, after beating them two times before the state finals and getting beat like that, we were just mad,” said CPA junior goal scorer Caroline Betts. “They played great in the state finals, but we were coming out for revenge.”
Both sides had plenty of chances to score in the first half, but shots over the net and saves by BGA’s goalie Graci Semptimphelter and CPA’s goalie Mary Carter Logan kept the match scoreless at the break.
In the second half, with a little less than ten minutes gone in the period, a penalty call in the box gave Betts a penalty kick that she sank in the bottom left corner to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.
CPA continued the offensive momentum later in the second half with two goals a minute apart from junior Caroline Moore and sophomore Shelby Wood to stretch the Lions lead 3-0.
“It is so important to have a lot of threats up top,” said Betts. “To be able to find those open gaps is what we have been working on. It makes us more of a threat (as a team).”
Betts tallied the final goal with ten minutes remaining in the game on a kick that got past the keeper, securing the victory 4-0.
CPA's Logan collected a shutout in goal and preserved a clean sheet in the match.
“She (Logan) did a phenomenal job,” said Coach Gerlach. “She played really aggressively off her line and did a great job.”
“She is such an athletic keeper,” said Betts. “She is a strong component to our team in the back and holds us all together.”
BGA will face Zion Christian Academy on the road next Monday.
“I am hoping to see a greater intensity level,” said Coach Morrissey. “Having games that can prepare you for teams (in district play) like CPA are going to be just as tough.”
CPA will have two district matches against opponents Franklin Road Academy and Grace Christian Academy next Tuesday and Thursday.
“In district games, you always want to give your best,” said Coach Gerlach. “We are going into it with confidence, but know these games can go either way.”
“We have to keep the momentum going and keep our pieces together,” said Betts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.