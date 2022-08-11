On Tuesday, Christ Presbyterian Academy announced the hire of Jim Williams as its new head coach for boys golf.
Williams will join girls golf head coach Meg Terry and Craig Bradshaw, a former basketball star at CPA and Belmont, as part of the Lions golf program.
“I am thrilled to be able to coach, mentor, lead, and encourage the JV and varsity boys golf teams at CPA," Williams said in a release.
"I am looking forward to working with Coach Craig Bradshaw and partnering alongside Coach Meg Terry with the girls program as well. I look forward to cultivating a competitive golf program while nurturing each player as he grows in relationship with the Lord."
Williams has extensive experience in the golf world, playing professionally for four years (1993-1997) and then as a full-time instructor beginning in 1998. In 2008, Williams started Golf in the Now, a Franklin-based golf instruction business.
Williams, his wife Laura, and his sons JJ, Luke, and Patrick live in Franklin. The Williams family are not strangers to the CPA community. JJ graduated from CPA in 2021, and Luke is currently a junior at the academy.
Alongside his duties as head coach, Williams is planning on adding year-round golf clinics for boys and girls middle and high school golfers.
“We want these clinics to build skill levels and prepare younger players to compete and succeed at the varsity level, but also to cultivate a positive mindset and solid practice habits," Williams said.
"And most important for me is developing a sense of community, family, and friendship among the kids. Building a life-giving and encouraging culture is vital in any team sport, and golf is no exception."
CPA will kick off their season this week at the Hermitage against Goodpasture.
