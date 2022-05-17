Rabbit Room Theatre and Matt Logan Productions have announced the three stars of the upcoming stage production of The Hiding Place.
The announced cast includes:
Nan Gurley as Corrie Ten Boom;
John Schuck as Casper Ten Boom; and
Carrie Tillis as Betsie Ten Boom.
Gurley originated the role of Corrie Ten Boom in the world premiere of The Hiding Place in 2019 in Houston. Broadway World called her performance “utterly brilliant” and “nuanced, strong and sincere.”
A Nashville native, Gurley has been a fixture in the Nashville theater community for over three decades, starring in more than 50 productions at Tennessee Performing Arts Center, as well as roles with Nashville Repertory Theatre, Studio Tenn, Nashville Shakespeare Festival, Nashville Symphony and Nashville Children’s Theatre.
She’ll be joined in the Nashville premiere of The Hiding Place by Broadway, TV and film star John Schuck and actress-singer Carrie Tillis. Adapted for stage by Rabbit Room Theatre’s A. S. “Pete” Peterson, The Hiding Place is based on the memoir of the same name by Corrie Ten Boom, recounting how the Ten Boom family hid Jews from the Nazis via the Dutch Underground during WWII. The show will run from June 30-July 17 at the Soli Deo Center at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville.
“There is an incredible wealth of stage talent in this city and to have so many of these gifted actors in lead and supporting roles in this production is truly something special,” says Matt Logan, who is designing, directing and producing the show. “Each of these actors is always striving for excellence while also understanding the power of company. They are great leaders in Nashville’s theatrical community, and it’s an honor for me to work with them again.”
The show will be produced, directed and designed by Logan, marking his first stage production since late 2018. Logan was the co-founder and artistic director of Studio Tenn Theatre Company from 2009 until 2018. He previously worked on Broadway in casting and costuming for shows including Jersey Boys and The Lion King.
The Hiding Place also marks the official launch of Rabbit Room Theatre, a theater production arm of The Rabbit Room. Founded in 2006 by recording artist Andrew Peterson, The Rabbit Room is a faith-based creative community that publishes books and produces music, podcasts and live events. Andrew’s brother, A. S. “Pete” Peterson, is a playwright and author who serves as the executive director of The Rabbit Room, the managing editor of Rabbit Room Press and artistic director of Rabbit Room Theatre.
Tickets for The Hiding Place range from $25 to $85. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
For tickets and more information, please visit www.rabbitroomtheatre.com.
