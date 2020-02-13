After a strong senior season, Christ Presbyterian Academy senior Carrington Washburn has brought in quite an honor.
The girls basketball standout has been recognized as one of the TSSAA's 2019-20 Miss Basketball finalists for D-II A.
She's the only athlete from the Williamson County area to be recognized on the list this year.
The Dartmouth College commit is now CPA's all-time leading scorer for girls basketball history and is veering on 2,000 career points.
She will be competing with Melania Bone of Silverdale and Macey Lee of Trinity Christian in the category.
Washburn will be recognized on Tuesday, March 10, at MTSU's Murphy Center, along with the other Mr. and Miss Basketball nominees.
The awards are in their 36th year.
Washburn and the Lady Lions (24-3, 16-0) are in the midst of their district tournament now as the top seed.
Below is the full list of nominees, courtesy of the TSSAA.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Melaina Bone, Silverdale
Macey Lee, Trinity Christian
Carrington Washburn, CPA
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Raegyn Conley, Baylor
Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth
Kaiya Wynn, Ensworth
Class A Miss Basketball Finalists
Tess Darby, Greenfield
Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Keeley Carter, Macon County
Reagan Hurst, Upperman
Khyla Wade-Warren, McNairy Central
Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists
Denae Fritz, Maryville
Alasia Hayes, Riverdale
Madison Hayes, East Hamilton
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark
Moussa Cisse, Lausanne
Dante Harris, Lakeway Christian
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chaz Lanier, Ensworth
Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Lucas King, McKenzie
Dalton Marsh, Red Boiling Springs
Ryley McClaran, Eagleville
Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Edward Lacey, Fulton
Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale
Tyrone Marshall, Pearl Cohn
Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Joe Anderson, Maryville
Will Pruitt, Mt. Juliet
Jacobi Wood, Cleveland
