Washburn
Joseph Summers

After a strong senior season, Christ Presbyterian Academy senior Carrington Washburn has brought in quite an honor. 

The girls basketball standout has been recognized as one of the TSSAA's 2019-20 Miss Basketball finalists for D-II A. 

She's the only athlete from the Williamson County area to be recognized on the list this year. 

The Dartmouth College commit is now CPA's all-time leading scorer for girls basketball history and is veering on 2,000 career points. 

She will be competing with Melania Bone of Silverdale and Macey Lee of Trinity Christian in the category. 

Washburn will be recognized on Tuesday, March 10, at MTSU's Murphy Center, along with the other Mr. and Miss Basketball nominees. 

The awards are in their 36th year. 

Washburn and the Lady Lions (24-3, 16-0) are in the midst of their district tournament now as the top seed. 

Below is the full list of nominees, courtesy of the TSSAA. 

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Melaina Bone, Silverdale

Macey Lee, Trinity Christian

Carrington Washburn, CPA

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Raegyn Conley, Baylor

Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth

Kaiya Wynn, Ensworth

Class A Miss Basketball Finalists

Tess Darby, Greenfield

Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield

Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Keeley Carter, Macon County

Reagan Hurst, Upperman

Khyla Wade-Warren, McNairy Central

Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists

Denae Fritz, Maryville

Alasia Hayes, Riverdale

Madison Hayes, East Hamilton

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark

Moussa Cisse, Lausanne

Dante Harris, Lakeway Christian

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest

B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chaz Lanier, Ensworth

Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Lucas King, McKenzie

Dalton Marsh, Red Boiling Springs

Ryley McClaran, Eagleville

Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Edward Lacey, Fulton

Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale

Tyrone Marshall, Pearl Cohn

Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Joe Anderson, Maryville

Will Pruitt, Mt. Juliet

Jacobi Wood, Cleveland

