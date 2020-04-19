A group of students from Christ Presbyterian Academy were understandably disappointed when the COVID-19 outbreak caused the cancelation of their spring production of “Godspell” that was to have opened in early April.
It was especially difficult for the seniors involved in the production, as they would not be able to take the final show of their high school career to the stage before a live audience.
But through the sadness, the 23 upper school performers, 13 upper school crew and 12 lower school students showed their resiliency by turning out a virtual mashup of the show’s highlights.
"The arts at CPA are not for the applause they generate, but for the gift they offer,” CPA Head of School Nate Morrow said in a press release. “And while we won't be able to watch Godspell from the stage, or recognize our seniors' last performance, these amazing young men and women still wanted to create something to offer the community."
“Godspell” is a rendering of compassion, community, sacrifice and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. The music is by Stephen Swartz and the book by John-Michael Telebak.
The production that was to open on April 2 was produced and directed by Paula Y. Flautt, with music direction by Lynn Jung, and choreography by Lesa Roman. The video rendition was engineered and edited by alumni Tanner Roman of Roman Audio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.