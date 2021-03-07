A close game hit a snag at the end for the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions (30-5) as the Goodpasture Cougars boys basketball team (31-1) defeated CPA 60-50, giving the Cougars their first ever title in state competition for D-II A on Saturday afternoon at Tennessee Tech.
“I thought we stuck to the game plan we wanted to play today,” said CPA head coach Drew Maddux. “We just did not execute the last four minutes of the game and had a couple of plays go the wrong way for us.”
In the first quarter, both sides matched each other basket for basket as the score was deadlocked at 16 to end the frame.
The Lions used their down hill attack in the second quarter with baskets in the paint by junior Evan Shiflet, junior Jake Dykstra, senior Jordan Dewalt, junior Braeden Moore and senior Braden Zapp to go ahead at halftime 30-26.
In the third quarter, CPA was able to hold on to their lead 40-39, as they continued to collect layups from Shiflet and Zapp.
Goodpasture and CPA swapped baskets throughout the fourth quarter until the last few minutes of the game when the Cougars defense made it difficult for CPA’s leading scorers to execute shots.
The Cougars got into a rhythm with jumpers and 3-pointers by PJ Smith, sophomore Isaiah West, junior Chandler Woosley, freshman Xavier Shegog and senior Cooper Pennington. CPA had trouble stopping their momentum as Goodpasture gained separation with foul shots in the closing minute to win their first title in school history 60-50.
The Cougars leading scorers were all-tournament team member Isaiah West with 19 points and state tournament MVP PJ Smith with 10.
CPA’s point leaders were state tournament team members Zapp with 18 and Shiflet with 14.
“They executed the game plan well today,” said Coach Maddux. “Shiflet and Zapp were able to get to the basket and make some huge shots. They took what the defense was giving them.”
The Lions finished runners-up in the state and have several achievements to remember from the season as they work to get back to this position next year.
“I told our team we were not go to focus on wins and losses this year,” said Coach Maddux. “We were fortunate to be playing with COVID, so I am just going to enjoy the memories we had this season.”
