The board of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has grown to 10, effective Friday, with the addition of a former Walt Disney vice president who also worked in marketing at Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble.
Gilbert Dávila has for the past decade run DMI Consulting, a multicultural marketing, diversity/inclusion and strategy firm that works primarily with Fortune 200 companies. From 2003 to 2010, he was VP of global diversity and multicultural market development at Disney, which he joined after serving in a similar role at Sears Roebuck. Before that, he was director of marketing for Coke’s Northeast region and a regional manager at P&G.
“We have been searching for a leader with Gilbert’s expertise and experience,” Cracker Barrel Chairman William McCarten said in a statement. “I am confident that Gilbert’s deep knowledge of digital marketing, market segmentation and diversity and inclusion, in addition to his decades of experience with some of the world’s most respected brands, will provide tremendous benefits to our company and our management team.”
Dávila is the third addition to the Cracker Barrel board in the past three years. One of the others — Meg Crofton, who came aboard in July 2017 — also is a veteran of Disney, from where she retired after leading both Disney World and the company’s U.S. and France parks and resorts operations.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.