Lebanon-based restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported quarterly per-share earnings of $1.71, beating estimates of $1.62 per share, while missing revenue targets.
The company reported quarterly revenues of $862.26 million, missing estimates by nearly 1 percent, Zacks reported.
Cracker Barrel shares traded down slightly on Tuesday following the release of the earnings report, but the stock is up on the year.
"I am pleased that we once again delivered improved restaurant sales and strong retail sales despite the impact of rising COVID cases during the second quarter, and even more pleased to be welcoming back our guests who we believe are eager to return to more normalized routines of travel and visitation as Omicron fades and concerns about indoor dining continue to subside,” CEO Sandra Cochran said in a release.
“Although we anticipate a peak inflationary environment in the third quarter for both commodities and wages that will pressure our third quarter operating margins, we are confident that our initiatives to welcome back our guests, drive sales and manage costs will lead to a meaningful recovery of both top and bottom-line results in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2023."
The company reported store growth with the net addition of seven Cracker Barrel locations in the quarter and 31 new locations of subsidiary Maple Street. Per-store restaurant sales increased by nearly 2 percent from the mark of fiscal year 2019, and per-store retail sales increased nearly 14 percent in the same period. The company said it was more useful to compare results to fiscal 2019, the last full year with no COVID-19 ramifications.
In the third quarter of its fiscal year, the company expects COVID counts and seasonal variations to contribute to lower revenues of about $800 million. Additionally, the company said it expected both commodity and wage inflation to hit margins in the current quarter.
In the second half of the fiscal year, the company expects to open two new Cracker Barrel locations and approximately 10 Maple Street locations.
