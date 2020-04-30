Sandy Cochran has stepped down as a director of Dollar General to devote more attention to her work leading Cracker Barrel Old Country Store through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cochran, who was first named to the Dollar General board eight years ago, submitted her resignation Monday. The Dollar General board will not try to quickly fill her seat and has voted to reduce its size to eight members.
In a regulatory filing, Lebanon-based Cracker Barrel said Cochran made her decision “because she believes it will enhance the company’s previously announced strategy of focusing its human and financial resources on navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.” The vast majority of Cracker Barrel’s restaurants still aren’t allowed to open for dine-in service and are instead working on take-out and delivery orders. And while sales have improved somewhat from the 85 percent year-over-year drop in late March, there remains plenty to focus on.
Cochran also looks likely to have to pay more attention to longtime activist investors Sardar Biglari, who earlier this month said he may again seek a board seat after criticizing the company’s abandoned $133 million investment in Punch Bowl Social. Biglari has since 2011 tried on several occasions to gain shareholders’ support for a seat on the board.
Shares of Cracker Barrel (Ticker: CBRL) were down nearly 2 percent to about $100 Thursday morning. Year to date, they’ve lost about a third of their value.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.