The CFO of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will retire at the end of the year and be succeeded for now by a 19-year Cracker Barrel veteran who has been overseeing the company’s sourcing and supply chain work since late 2016.
Jill Golder joined Lebanon-based Cracker Barrel in the spring of 2016 from Ruby Tuesday to take over the CFO role from Larry Hyatt. The 58-year-old will stay on with the company in a consulting role through the end of February to held Doug Couvillion settle into the CFO chair on an interim basis. Cracker Barrel will pay Golder about $45,000 during that transition.
“Jill has contributed significantly to the success of Cracker Barrel over the last five years, and has been instrumental in helping us navigate through the pandemic as successfully as we have,” President and CEO Sandy Cochran said in a statement. “The board and I are grateful for Jill’s efforts and accomplishments, and we wish her the best in this next chapter.”
Couvillion, 56, has been with Cracker Barrel since 2001 as vice president of finance and has since also been its controller and principal accounting officer and overseen its quality assurance efforts.
Cracker Barrel runs more than 660 restaurants in 45 states and also owns the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company concept, which has about 40 stores across the Southeast and in Texas. Shares of the company (Ticker: CBRL) were up nearly 1 percent to about $136 Monday afternoon. They began 2020 near $155.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.