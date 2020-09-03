Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has hired a longtime Olive Garden executive to be chief marketing officer.
Jennifer Tate comes to Lebanon-based Cracker Barrel after spending more than a decade at Olive Garden. There, she held a number of branding and marketing jobs and rose to executive vice president and chief marketer, a job she held for the past three-plus years. Before moving to Olive Garden, she held brand management role at Pizza Hut and Frito Lay.
“We are thrilled that after a long search for the right person, Jennifer has joined our executive team,” the company said in an email to the Post. “She brings with her a long record of success and innovation and we look forward to the contributions she will be making to our management team and our company.”
Tate essentially fills the role of Don Hoffman, Cracker Barrel’s former senior vice president of marketing who left the company in February to be CMO of the Pinstripes dining and entertainment concept. Founded more than 50 years ago, Cracker Barrel runs more than 660 restaurants and retail stores in 45 states. The company’s shares (Ticker: CBRL) rose slightly Wednesday to $136.53. They are down about 10 percent year to date.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
