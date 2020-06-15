Cracker Barrel in Brentwood will be one of several Middle Tennessee locations that will add alcoholic beverages to their menu.
The beer permit was unanimously approved in the June 8 Brentwood Beer Board meeting that took place before the City Commission Meeting, with an attorney for the Lebanon-based southern food and retail chain saying in the meeting that Cracker Barrel will not allow the sale of alcohol to intoxicated patrons and all servers and managers will go through the required Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission training.
In a June 2 interview with Restaurant Business, Cracker Barrel CFO Jill Golder said that a menu of alcoholic drinks has been in the testing phase in 20 of their Florida stores, which includes a variety of beers, wines, a hard cider and orange and strawberry mimosas.
Nearby Spring Hill will vote on a requested beer permit for Cracker Barrel on Monday, and according to reporting by the Daily News Journal, both of the Murfreesboro locations as well as the Dickson location will be included in the launch as well as locations in Kentucky.
At this time it is not known when the new drink menu will roll out in the Middle Tennessee locations.
According to the Nashville Post, Cracker Barrel has seen a 79% drop in sales numbers from May 1, 2020, compared to the same period last year, numbers that reflect the impact of the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic.
Golder said in her interview with Restaurant Business that the company expects to see dine-in return nationwide by the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.