The Brentwood Police Department reported an armed robbery, stolen vehicle, thefts, vandalism and shoplifting in this week’s crime analysis.
As previously reported, the Brentwood Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Monday, Dec. 30.
The victim, an unidentified woman, was robbed of her purse at gunpoint by an unknown male who was wearing a white cloth over his face and was armed with a handgun.
No one was injured and no shots were fired in the robbery that took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brentwood Place shopping center.
According to Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh, BPD is actively searching for the suspect who was described as a 6-foot-tall male weighing 160 to 170 pounds and was wearing a gray hoodie. The suspect reportedly had a slight Latino accent and fled in a black vehicle with tinted windows.
The Brentwood Police Department asks that anyone with information about the crime or the suspect contact BPD at (615)371-0160.
Also detailed in the crime analysis, a 2007 Ford F-150 was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on Martingale Lane on the morning of Dec. 27 after the truck’s key fob was left in the vehicle. No one has been named as a suspect in the theft.
Thefts from motor vehicles
Five cases of theft from motor vehicles were reported.
One incident involved cash that was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Paddock Place on Dec. 27.
Another unlocked vehicle was gone through on the same day on Long Valley Road but nothing was reported as stolen.
Also on Dec. 27, a vehicle on Martingale Lane had its driver’s window broken and a wallet was stolen.
The passenger window of another vehicle was broken and a purse was stolen on Volunteer Parkway.
No suspects have been named in any of the thefts.
Vandalism
Charges were not pressed against unidentified juveniles who allegedly vandalized a home owners Christmas decorations on Dec. 27.
Police named an unidentified white male believed to be between 17 and 20 years old wearing a neon yellow hoodie as the suspect in spray painting a baseball dugout at Brentwood Academy on New Years Eve.
Shoplifting
BPD responded to five cases of general theft including the arresting three unidentified people for allegedly shoplifting clothing from Nordstrom Rack on Dec. 27.
Police named an unidentified white male with curly hair who was wearing a helmet as the suspect in the theft of serving trays from Taco Bell on Maryland Way on Dec. 27.
Clothing was stolen from Costco on Dec. 28, and clothing was also stolen from Stein Mart on New Years Eve. No suspects have been named in either of the incidents.
Jewelry was also reported stolen from a home on Holly Road some time between Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, but no suspect has been named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.