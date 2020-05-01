The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of crimes in their weekly Crime Analysis including an armed robbery on Thursday morning.
According to BPD, the unidentified victim was working outside of his home on Skyline Drive when he was robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified black males who were both wearing jeans and dark sweatshirts.
No one was injured in the incident that saw the suspects flee in a small, dark SUV after taking the man’s wallet.
Two cases of residential burglary were reported on April 29 including the theft of drywall construction supplies from a home under construction on Lehigh Drive. No suspect has been named in the theft.
An unidentified friend of a homeowner on Gentlewind Drive was named as the suspect in the theft of electronics and sports equipment.
One case of vandalism was reported after a fence was spray painted by an unknown person sometime on the night of April 29.
Five cases of general theft were reported including the fraudulent purchase of groceries on April 24. An unidentified heavy-set black male wearing a dark jacket, baseball cap and beige pants and driving a dark colored SUV has been listed as a suspect.
Two incidents of theft of Newport cigarettes happened at two different Mapco gas stations on April 25.
The suspect at the Moore’s Lane location is listed at a white male wearing blue jeans, a black or blue baseball cap and driving a black 4-door Chevrolet sedan.
The suspect at the Franklin Road location is listed as a white male with a dark baseball cap, red t-shirt and glasses driving a dark sedan. It’s unclear if the thefts or suspects are connected.
An unknown person made fraudulent purchases on an unidentified resident’s Apple account on April 18 and an unknown person attempted to cash fraudulent checks at Hidden Valley Homes on April 25.
