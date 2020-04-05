The Brentwood Police Department reported an armed robbery and several motor vehicle thefts in their weekly crime analysis, although the department said that they have had less crime in general, no doubt in part to the movement of many people self-isolating in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The armed robbery was reported on the afternoon of March 29 on East Church Street where a man was robbed at gunpoint of cash after he allegedly attempted to buy drugs from three unidentified people.
The suspects are listed as a Latino male and female and a white female.
BPD Public Information Officer Captain Richard Hickey said that the crime is currently under investigation by detectives and couldn’t offer any other information on the incident.
On the night of March 17, purses were stolen from two vehicles at the same address on Arcaro Place after an unidentified black male in parking clothing standing approximately 6 feet tall allegedly broke the vehicle’s windows. The suspect fled in a newer model Toyota 4Runner SUV.
The same suspect is wanted the theft of a wallet after breaking another vehicle window on the same night on Powell Place.
A skateboard, camera and purse were also reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Stillwater Circle at some point on the night of March 27 or the day of March 28. No suspect has been named in the theft.
One case of vandalism was reported on March 29 when a homeowner’s internet cable was cut by an unknown person on Franklin Road.
One person reported a case of theft on Beech Grove Road on March 31 after the person was allegedly scammed out of cash on a dating app. No suspect has been named in the crime.
