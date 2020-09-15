The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of thefts in their weekly crime analysis including the theft of tools and a bicycle from a storage unit on East Church Street sometime between Aug. 15 and Aug. 25. No suspects have been named in the theft.
A 2009 Audi A4 was stolen by an unidentified suspect on the night of Sept. 7 after police said that the sell of the vehicle to the suspect from the victim fell through.
An Exmark Laser Z zero turn lawn mower was stolen from a trailer owned by Swift Lawncare and Landscaping on Sept. 1. No suspect has been named in the crime.
A resident was the victim of a scam that saw a COVID-19 relief account opened in their name at which point the scammer received an unspecified amount of money from the victim on Aug. 31. No suspect has been named in the theft.
A resident was the victim of an online scam that stolen an unspecified amount of money on Sept 3. No suspect has been named in the theft.
As previously reported, police are investigating a case of arson after an incendiary device was thrown at a home on Sept. 12. Read more about that investigation here.
