Basil Garden was burglarized on Sept. 22 where cash was stolen by a suspected ex-employee. The employer chose not prosecution.
Two unlocked vehicles were burglarized on the night of Sept. 23 on Greenleaf Court and Johnson Chapel Road where a wallet was stolen.
The suspects fled from BPD officers in what they believe was a Dodge Charger.
A BPD patrol car had its windows and doors damaged by an unidentified suspect who was under arrest by officers on Sept. 22.
Another unidentified person was arrested on Sept. 17 after a dispute between teens led to a vehicle’s window being damaged on Dyer Lane.
A home on Jamie Place was also vandalized after it was egged, had the yard rolled and pumpkins were smashed by unknown persons.
An unidentified person was arrested after toiletry items were allegedly stolen from Kroger on Sept. 22.
A fraudulent check was written to Holmes Electrical on Sept. 8, and police have identified a suspect.
Police have also identified the suspect in the alleged theft of food and other merchandise from Kroger on Sept. 16.
Finally, police investigated the fraudulent use of an ATM card on Sept. 22 after the victim met a “Lisa” at Tin Roof who police believe to be the suspect.
