The Brentwood Police Department announced shoplifting, thefts, an attempted burglary and a case of vandalism in its weekly crime analysis.
An unknown person attempted to break into a home’s garage door on Laurens Way on Jan. 22. Nothing was taken and no suspect has been named in the crime.
A vehicle on Wilson Pike was broken into on Jan. 21 and cash and credit cards were stolen. No suspect has been identified in the crime.
BPD are looking for two unidentified white male teens and one unidentified white female teen driving a dark sedan in the vandalism of a restroom at The Reserve at Raintree Forest HOA on Eastwood Drive in the early morning hours of Jan. 19.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from a person on Centerview Drive some time between Jan. 6 and 16 via an internet scam. No suspect has been named in the theft.
An undisclosed amount of coins were stolen from two safes in the basement of a home on Fox Run Drive some time between Aug. 30, 2019 and Jan. 18, 2020.
An unidentified family member has been listed as a suspect in the crime. Money was stolen from a tip jar at Starbucks inside of Kroger on Franklin Road on Jan. 18. BPD has listed an unidentified black male who left in a white Nissan SUV as a suspect in the theft.Two cell phones were also stolen on the same day, Jan. 18, from the same Kroger on Franklin Road.
An unidentified white male wearing a green coat, red T-shirt and jeans who left on foot has been named as a suspect.An envelope containing a check was taken from the front porch of a home on Chesapeake Drive on Jan. 20. BPD has listed an unidentified black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 170 lbs as a suspect in the crime. Police described the man as wearing a white hat, black jacket and jeans who left in an older model blue/green truck.
A cattle trailer was taken from a parking lot on Franklin Road sometime between Jan. 18 and 22. No suspect has been named in the crime. Jewelry was stolen from the master bedroom closet of a home on Navaho Drive sometime between Jan. 15 and Jan. 23. No suspect has been named in the theft.
