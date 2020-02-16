The Brentwood Police Department released their weekly crime analysis which showed only two reported crimes: one online scam and one case of shoplifting.
BPD has named an unidentified white man and woman in their 40’s as suspects in the alleged theft of Bose Headphones that were stolen from Costco on Feb. 9.
A resident on Flagpole Court was the victim of a Craigslist scam that targeted concert tickets. No suspects have been named in the scam.
