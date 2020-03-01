The Brentwood Police Department reported several thefts in their weekly crime analysis including the theft of lawn mowers from a storage shed on Concord Road on Feb. 24. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Jewelry was also allegedly stolen from a home on Marcasite Drive on Feb. 24 and no suspects have been named.
An unidentified white man with a gray beard in his 60’s was listed as the suspect in the theft of food from Twice Daily on Franklin Road on Feb. 23.
A resident on Brentwood Point fell victim to a money flip scam that resulted in the theft of an unknown amount of money. No one has been identified as a suspect in the crime.
