The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of crimes in their weekly crime analysis including a home burglary that saw 17 firearms stolen from a home on Invale Lane on June 27.
According to Assistant Chief Richard Hickey, the early morning theft happened when unknown suspects got away with a variety of handguns, rifles and shotguns from an unlocked gun safe in the home’s garage.
Hickey said that a Polaris all-terrain vehicle was also stolen but was quickly wrecked by the thieves who crashed into a brick wall.
Wheels to a vehicle and a ladder were also stolen from a storage unit on General George Patton Drive sometime between June 25 and 27. No suspects have been named in the burglary.
Two incidents of motor vehicle theft took place with one incident involving the arrest of several unidentified juveniles who allegedly stole a 2011 Mercedes GL 450 SUV from the driveway of a home on Stuart Lane on June 23.
On June 29, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the driveway of a home on Pleasant Water Lane. That vehicle was recovered in Nashville and so far no suspects have been named in the theft.
Several unidentified juveniles were also arrested for allegedly stealing a purse from an unlocked vehicle on Heathrow Hills on June 23.
On June 28, a wallet, a purse and keys were all stolen after unlocked vehicles on Pleasant Water Lane and Falling Leaf Circle were gone through by unknown suspects.
Several cases of identity theft and scams were reported including one resident who was the target of an online scam that stole money by way of gift cards and two residents who were the victims of identity theft where their information was used to obtain a loan and purchase a vehicle in a separate case. No suspects have been named in any of the incidents.
Police also named an unidentified white female with brown hair standing 5’8” as the suspect in the theft of a face mask from Pear Tree Avenue.
