The Brentwood Police Department announced arrests for thefts and the search for a burglar at Plato's Closet in their weekly crime analysis.
One case of burglary was reported after Plato’s Closet was broken into late on Nov. 30 by an unknown person wearing dark clothing.
The person targeted the store’s safe after breaking through the store’s glass front. It’s not known how much money might have been stolen.
Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle on Wilson Pike on Dec. 1 after entry was made by forcing the lock on the vehicle’s door. No suspects have been named.
Jewelry was reported stolen from the master bedroom of a home on Stratton court some time between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23. No suspects have been named.
Charges are pending for the unidentified suspect in the theft of toys and games from TJ Maxx on Nov. 30.
One unidentified person was arrested in the alleged theft of a portable charger from Best Buy on Dec. 1.
Four juveniles were arrested in the alleged theft of two iPhones from Costco on Dec. 1.
Unidentified people were arrested in the theft of food from Dollar Tree on Dec. 1.
Police are searching for an unidentified black man in his 20’s to 30’s and an unidentified white woman in her 20’s to 30’s who left in a silver sedan after the alleged theft of clothing from Ross on Dec. 1.
Police are also searching for an unidentified black woman in the alleged theft of purses and clothing from Ross on Dec. 2.
Two unidentified people were arrested in the alleged theft of fragrances and clothing from Ross on Dec. 3.
No suspects have been identified in the theft of a checkbook that was taken from an office on Winners Circle sometime between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5.
