The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of thefts in its weekly crime, analysis including the theft of several vehicle parts from an auto dealership.
According to BPD, wheels and tires were stolen from two different vehicles at Gary Force Acura sometime between May 16 and May 18. One of the vehicles was owned by the dealership while the other was privately owned by an individual. During the same time period, a license plate was stolen from another privately owned vehicle at the dealership.
One person was arrested for shoplifting beer and laundry detergent from Kroger on May 15.
Police have identified a suspect in the theft of medication was from a home on Oakvale Drive sometime between May 11 and May 15.
Money was stolen from a resident of Curlybark Place sometime between May 1 and May 15 by way of a compromised checking account and money market account after the woman saw fraudulent activity. No suspects have been named in the crime.
Jewelry and cash was stolen from a home on High Lea Road after police say an unidentified heavy-set man in his 30’s with a shaved head standing between 5’8” and 5’10” tall entered the home through an unlocked door.
Jewelry was also stolen from a home that was under renovation on May 8. No suspects have been named in the crime.
A hard top for a Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the backyard of a home on Blakefield Drive sometime between April 29 and May 17. No suspect has been named in the theft.
A Lois Vuitton bag and golf balls were stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on May 16 after a vehicle’s window was broken. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Police have listed an unidentified Middle Eastern man with black hair and facial hair and an unidentified white man with short brown hair and a face mask as the suspects in the theft of power tools from Home Depot on May 19.
