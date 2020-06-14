The Brentwood Police Department announced a series of thefts in Brentwood in its weekly crime analysis, including a purse that was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Country Club Drive on June 3.
No suspect has been named in the theft.
Cash was stolen from a resident on Charity Drive on June 5 by way of a dating app scam. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Unspecified equipment was stolen from Brentwood Rental and Sales on June 5 after it was obtained by the fraudulent use of a credit card. No suspect has been named in the theft.
An unidentified person was arrested after clothing was shoplifted from the Nike Factory Outlet on June 5.
Police are searching for an unidentified Latino male who was driving a dark colored Nissan crossover vehicle in the theft of clothing from Boot Barn on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.