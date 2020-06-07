The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of thefts and vandalism incidents in their weekly crime analysis including the theft of two purses from two separate vehicles on Volunteer Parkway on May 30 after both of the vehicle’s window were broken around the same time. No suspect has been named in either of the thefts.
Three cases of vandalism occurred including one resident on Waterfall Road who had his vehicles, driveway and garage spray painted as well as having his tires flattened on June 1. Police have identified a suspect in the crime.
Police also arrested one person after a laptop was broken in a domestic dispute on Galleria Boulevard on June 3.
Several cases of shoplifting were reported during the week included unidentified people who were arrested during a traffic stop after they allegedly stole power tools from Home Depot on May 28.
Police are looking for an unidentified white male standing 5’10” who was wearing a mask, blue baseball hat, t-shirt and shorts when he allegedly stole golf clubs and golf balls from Golf Galaxy on May 29.
An unidentified white man in his 30s wearing a mask, a blue shirt and ball cap is suspected of stealing power tools from Home Depot on May 31.
Money was stolen from a resident by way of a phone scam sometime between May 26 and May 29 in a phone scam. No suspect has been named in the theft.
One unidentified person was also arrested in a case of shoplifting of champagne from Publix on June 3.
