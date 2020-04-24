The Brentwood Police Department reported a string of burglaries from businesses, a home and a vehicle in their weekly crime analysis.
On the night of April 3 and the night of April 4, alcohol and food were stolen from Holt Witherspoon LLC after unknown person(s) entered the business through an unlocked clubhouse door in two separate incidents.
A television was stolen from Data Blue on the night of April 18 after an unidentified black male wearing a green shirt, jeans, black shoes and a black headscarf entered the business through an unlocked door. According to the crime analysis, the man left in a red or maroon Nissan sedan.
Tools were reportedly stolen from a locked barn on Old Smyrna Road sometime between April 10 and April 16. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Unspecified Apple products valued at approximately $2,500 were stolen from Best Buy sometime between April 1 and April 14. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Signage was stolen from Brentwood Academy sometime between April 17 and April 20. The unidentified suspect left in a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.
Nothing was reported stolen after an unknown person(s) broke into Collins Eye Center on the night of April 21 by breaking the businesses front glass door.
A laptop was stolen from a vehicle on Commerce Way on April 21 after the vehicle’s passenger window was broken. No suspect has been named in the theft.
A resident on Forest Lawn Drive was the victim of a phone scam sometime between March 15 and April 21 where money was stolen by an unknown person.
