The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of crimes in its weekly crime analysis, including the burglary of Wolfe and Travis Electric.
The burglary happened sometime between July 24 and July 27 after police say that locks on construction trailers were cut and power and hand tools were stolen. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Two unlocked vehicles on Twin Springs Drive were burglarized on the night of July 26 and the early morning of July 27 but no items were listed as missing from the vehicles. Two unidentified Black males, one of whom was wearing a hoodie, were listed as suspects.
Several cases of theft and shoplifting were reported including an order of blank checks that were stolen from a Kingsbury Drive home sometime between July 23 and July 24.
An unidentified person was arrested for shoplifting wine from Kroger on July 24.
Arrests were also made in the shoplifting of ink cartridges from Costco on July 13, 15, and 27 as well as a camera from Costco on July 27.
Police have identified a suspect in the theft of headphones and a speaker from Best Buy on July 25, as well as a suspect in the theft of clothing from Carters on July 28.
Police have listed and unidentified Black person who was driving an orange Honda Fit in the theft of a purse on Moores Lane on July 26.
Merchandise was also fraudulently purchased from an Etsy shop with a stolen credit card on July 24, and money on gift cards were stolen from a resident by way of an unidentified person who police said was posing as an Amazon customer service agent via email. No suspects have been named in the crimes.
