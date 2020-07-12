Brentwood saw a variety of crimes including a city maintenance building that was the target of an attempted burglary on Independence Day. However, no suspects have been named in the incident.
Two incidents of residential burglary were reported including a Toro push lawn mower that was stolen from the utility room of a home on Commerce Way on July 5. Police have listed an unidentified heavy set white man driving a Blue Chevrolet HHR as the suspect in the theft.
Jewelry was also stolen from a home on Valleybrook Drive on July 6 after an unknown person entered the home through an open window.
A 2018 Lexus LS 500 was stolen from Lexus Preowned Vehicles on Westgate Circle sometime between July 7 and 9. No suspects have been named in the theft.
A backpack and wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Waxwood Court on June 15 and a bag with a wallet and other contents was stolen from a vehicle on Knox Valley on July 5 after the vehicle’s window was broken. No suspects have been named in either of the incidents.
Three cases of vandalism were reported including a glass door that was broken at East Brentwood Presbyterian Church after a rock was thrown at the door sometime between July 2 and 3. No suspects have been named in the crime.
An irrigation control box was broken off a wall and destroyed at the entrance of the Glenellen subdivision sometime between July 2 and 7. No suspects have been named in the incident.
A vehicle and home on Red Oak Drive were egged by unknown persons sometime on the night of July 5.
A wheelbarrow was stolen from the backyard of a home on Puryear Place on July 1. Police have listed an unidentified Latino male driving a white Ford F250 as the suspect.
Police arrested an unidentified person on July 2 for shoplifting food from Kroger on Franklin Road.
Clothing was stolen from Stein Mart by way of a fraudulent check on June 25. No suspect has been named in theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.