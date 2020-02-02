The Brentwood Police Department released their weekly crime analysis report which included an arrest and recovery of a stolen 2010 Chevy Colbalt out of Nashville after a traffic stop on Jan. 25.
BPD also detailed the break-in of Brentwood Mini Storage on East Church Street on Jan. 28 where an undisclosed amount of merchandise was stolen. According to BPD, multiple storage units were accessed after door latches were cut open. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Six cases of general theft were reported including one incident where an employee of Murf’s was suspected of stealing an undisclosed amount of checks from the business from July of 2019 through January of 2020. According to BPD, charges are pending.
Three unidentified black males are suspected of shoplifting gaming equipment from Best Buy on Jan. 24.
A watch was reported stolen from an unknown area of the Brentwood Library on Jan. 25. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Air Pods were stolen from a restroom of a business at 8105 Moores Lane on Jan. 25. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Prescription medication was taken from a residence on Governors Way sometime between Jan. 24 and Jan. 27. BPD has listed subcontractors as suspects in the theft.
Multiple fraudulent orders were placed by phone at the Papa John’s on Franklin Road between Jan. 27 and Jan. 30. No suspects were named.
One incident of theft from a motor vehicle was reported from a vehicle on Heritage Way on Jan. 28. According to BPD, a purse was stolen after the driver’s window was broken. No suspect has been named in the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.