A Penrose Drive home was burglarized on July 15 where electronics and music instruments were stolen by an unknown male suspect.
Two cases of vandalism were reported including a vehicle whose tires were slashed on Franklin Road on July 13 by an unknown person, and exterior lighting of a home on Mapleton Court was damaged by an unknown juvenile on July 13.
Several cases of theft were reported including the arrest unidentified people after police say they attempted to purchase a Rolex from Brentwood Jewelry with a stolen credit card on July 9. A Rolex and other jewelry was also purchased with a stolen credit card just minutes before the arrest.
A purse and its contents were stolen from a person while they were shopping at TJ Maxx on July 9. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Outdoor signs were stolen from Outback Steakhouse on July 11. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Police have identified a suspect in the theft of vape pens who they said stole the pens from an acquaintance on July 6. No charges have been filed at this time.
Police have listed an unidentified white man in his late 20s, standing 5’9” and weighing approximately 160 pounds as the suspect in the theft of cigarettes from the Franklin road Mapco on July 9.
An unidentified man driving a blue Chevrolet HHR has been named as a suspect in the theft of packages containing shoes and snacks from a home on Wilson Pike on July 9.
Police listed an unidentified white male with gray hair and wearing a face mask as the suspect in the theft of Bose sounds equipment from Costco on July 14.
An unknown black male was named as the suspect in an attempted fraudulent purchase of an Apple MacBook from Best Buy on July 13 using a stolen credit card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.