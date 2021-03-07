A variety of crimes were reported in the Brentwood Police Department's weekly crime analysis including one attempted vehicle burglary when an unknown person went through an unlocked vehicle inside of a parking garage on Ella Lane on Feb. 27. However, nothing was reported as missing.
Three cases of fraud were reported from identity thefts to obtain employment benefits or money, and a stolen check. No suspects have been identified in any of those incidents.
Two incidents of shoplifting were also reported which targeted merchandise including laptops stolen from Best Buy and running shoes stolen from Fleet Feet. No suspects were identified in either of those incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.