A variety of thefts and frauds were reported in the Brentwood Police Department's weekly crime analysis.
There was theft of cash via a home improvement fraud scheme on Aug. 25. Police have listed Joshua Murphy of 615 Holdings LLC as a suspect in the fraud.
On Dec. 10 a resident on Devens Drive had packages stolen from their front porch by an unidentified heavy set white male who was driving a mid-2000s white Toyota Camry.
One unidentified person was arrested for shoplifting beer from Twice Daily on Moores Lane on Dec. 11, while another unidentified Black man in his late 20s to 30s was listed as a suspect in the shoplifting of Jack Daniels whiskey from Grapevine Wine and Spirits on Dec. 12. Police said that the man fled in a blue or gray Nissan Altima with a temporary tag.
An unidentified person was listed as a suspect in an altered check that stole an undisclosed amount of money from a resident sometime between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25.
A license plate was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot by an unknown person on Dec. 14.
Purses were stolen from a Ravello Way home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 by an unknown person, while another resident's credit card was fraudulently used by an unknown person to purchase iPhones sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15.
Lastly, beer and snacks were shoplifted by an unidentified person from the Franklin Road Twice Daily on Dec. 16.
