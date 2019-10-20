Brentwood Police released their weekly crime analysis which included the theft of a handgun, arrests in a car burglary and two cases of vandalism of vehicles.
Two cases of theft from motor vehicles was reported with one case involving the theft of a handgun from an unlocked car on Foxborough Square West on the night of Oct. 11. No suspect has been identified.
Two suspects were arrested after a purse was stolen from a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway on Oct. 17 after the vehicle’s rear passenger window was broken.
Police have listed a subcontractor as the suspect in the theft of a table saw from a residential construction site on Fordham Drive after a theft on Oct. 14.
BPD has also listed an unidentified white man wearing jeans, a white shirt and black hat as the suspect in the theft of a wallet from a woman’s purse while she shopped in the Publix shopping center on Oct. 16.
Two cases of residential burglary were reported. One case involved the theft of jewelry that was stolen from a home on Glenellen Way some time between Oct. 11 and 13. No suspect has been identified by police who said that entry to the home was forced through a rear door.
Unknown items were also targeted in a burglary of a home on Good Springs Road some time between Oct. 10 and 14. No suspect has been identified by police who said that entry to the home was forced through a rear door.
Two cars were vandalized on the night of Oct. 11 after their windows were broken on Aberdeen Drive and Addie Glenn Circle. No suspects have been identified and nothing was taken from either vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.