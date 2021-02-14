The Brentwood Police Department responded to a variety of crimes outlined in their weekly crime analysis including the burglary of several homes.
A home on Landmark Place was entered by an unknown person through a window sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4. Nothing was reported stolen from that home.
On Feb. 9, jewelry was stolen in two separate instances, one of which took place on Charity Drive and the other on Prestmoor Place.
In the first instance, a window was broken in a rear door while the second incident saw entry made through an unlocked door. No suspect was named identified in either incident.
A handgun was reported stolen from a Country Club Drive home on Feb. 1 by an unknown person. No information was provided on if the home was accessed from the outside.
Jewelry was also reportedly stolen from a Carriage Hills home sometime between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22, but police did not list a suspect or how the home may have been accessed.
A 994 Chevrolet truck was stolen from a Church Street parking lot on the night of Feb. 5. No suspect has been named in the theft.
On the morning of Feb. 7 cash and credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Concord Road. No suspect has been named in the theft.
One person was arrested on Feb. 6 was arrested for stealing electronics from Best Buy, while an unidentified man and woman were listed as suspects in the theft of Apple MacBook's from Best Buy on Feb. 9
Three residents were the victim of scams, with one incident taking place on Feb. 8 when a residents identity was stolen and used to apply for unemployment benefits.
A second incident stole money from a resident by way of a fraudulent check that was cashed by an unknown man on Feb. 5.
A third incident saw a resident become the victim of an Amazon account scam that stole money by way of gift card purchases on Jan. 29. No suspects were listed in any of those scams.
Lastly, a package was stolen by an unknown person from the porch of a Wexcroft Drive home sometime between Jan. 22 and Feb. 4.
