The Brentwood Police Department responded to a variety of crimes outlined in their weekly crime analysis including two residential burglaries. One of those burglaries saw an unknown person break a window in the back door of a Choctaw Trace home and steal cash and jewelry sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22.
A second incident saw an unknown person steal a backpack blower and a tacklebox stolen from an unlocked garaged on Lipscomb Drive sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21.
One unlocked motor vehicle was burglarized on Cadillac Drive on Feb. 19 by an unknown person who stole a backpack that contained a handgun, cash and clothes.
Sometime between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 wheels and tires were stolen from vehicles at Andrews Cadillac. Police don't know who was involved but said that the suspects were in a small black sedan with no license plate and in another white sedan.
Three incidents of theft took place including a shoplifting incident that saw one person arrested, and one incident where a package of medication was stolen from a home's porch. Two cases of fraud were also investigated where identities were stolen and fraudulent purchases were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.