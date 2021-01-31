The Brentwood Police reported a variety of crimes in their weekly crime analysis including the burglary of a Smithson Lane home on the night of Jan. 23. Nothing was reported missing from the home, however, two bedrooms were ransacked. Two unknown people entered the home through a window before fleeing in a small SUV.
Three cases of theft from motor vehicles were also reported including two incidents on the afternoon of Jan. 23 where purses were stolen from two vehicles on Knox Valley Drive by unknown persons.
Three days later on the morning of Jan. 26, a purse was also stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Jamestown Park Road. Police have listed an unidentified Latino man estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old who was driving a dark gray Chevy Traverse as the suspect in the theft.
One incident of vandalism was reported after a yard sign on Indian Point Drive was vandalized on the night of Jan. 23 by an unknown person.
Five incidents of fraud were reported which police said stole everything from cash to checks from residents while others used stolen identities to apply for unemployment or fraudulently access other accounts.
A wallet was also reported stolen from an unlocked locker at the Concord Road YMCA on Jan. 24, while cleaning supplies were shoplifted from Kroger on Jan. 23. No suspects were named in either incident.
As previously reported, a Cat in the Hat statue was stolen from the City of Brentwood's Christmas tree and was later returned. No charges were filed in the theft that police believe was meant to be a prank.
