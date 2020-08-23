The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of crimes in their weekly crime analysis including theft of sterling silver and jewelry was stolen from a Puryear Place home on Aug. 13, while the homeowner was in the process of moving. Police have listed contract workers as suspects in the theft.
A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Seaboard Lane on Aug. 15. No suspect has been listed in the theft.
One case of vandalism was reported after pool chairs at the amenities center at the Reserves at Raintree neighborhood were found to have been cut and burned on Aug. 13. No suspects have been listed in the crime.
A purse that was left on top of a vehicle on Galleria Boulevard was stolen on Aug. 14. No suspect was named in the theft.
A resident was the victim of an email scam that stole an unannounced amount of money in July. No suspect has been named in the scam.
Laundry detergent was shoplifted from Kroger on Aug. 16. Police said that the suspect, an unidentified Black male driving a white Toyota Solara fled from officers.
