The Brentwood Police Department reported three thefts in its weekly crime analysis, including a significant theft of specialized thermal imaging cameras.
According to BPD Cpt. Richard Hickey, the theft was made by way of an hack that impacted Betts Spring Company in Fresno, Calif., which according to their website, designs and produces springs and coils with particular emphasis on automotive, industrial flow control, agriculture and military applications.
Hickey said that the hack was then used to fraudulently order FLIR E85 Thermal Imaging Cameras and Lenses, valued at over $80,000, from the Brentwood company Genie Group sometime between Jan. 8 and 31, while posing as Betts Spring Company.
According to their website, the Genie Group offers a variety of products including: connectors, fuses, cleaning chemicals, wire & cable, sound/security, test equipment including thermal imaging cameras, switches, wire management products and accessories that are sold directly to distributors.
Hickey said that the theft is still currently under investigation, by both BPD as well as law enforcement agencies in California.
Two other thefts were reported including a stolen check from Nashville that was cashed in Brentwood on March 9. BPD describes the suspect as a thin white man in his 20s standing at approximately 5’11’’ with blonde hair and tattoos.
A wallet was stolen from a shopping cart at Costco on March 11. No suspect has been listed in the crime.
