The Brentwood Police Department reported phone scams, shoplifting and other thefts in their weekly crime analysis including a license plate that was stolen from a parked vehicle on Overlook Boulevard sometime on Feb. 2 or 3. No suspects have been named in the crime.
Two separate phone scams were reported with on incident on Jan. 29 targeting money from a resident on Midway Circle and the other targeting money from gift cards at Backyard Burger on Maryland Way on Feb. 3. No suspects have been named in either of the incidents.
One person was arrested in the alleged shoplifting of groceries from Kroger on Franklin Road on Feb. 2, while two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a phone case and thumb drive from Best Buy on Feb. 5.
An unknown amount of diesel fuel was reportedly stolen from construction equipment owned by Jones Brothers Construction at the corner of Sunset Road and Concord Road sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. No suspects have been named in the theft.
