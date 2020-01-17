The Brentwood Police Department announced burglaries of a home and a business as well as general thefts in their weekly crime analysis.
Jewelry and purses were stolen from a home during a residential burglary on Lysander Lane on the night of Jan. 14. According to BPD, no suspects have been identified in the incident that saw an unknown number of burglars force their way into the home through an exterior bedroom door.
Two unknown male suspects forced their way into Brentwood Rental and Sales on the night of Jan. 9 in a burglary that resulted in the theft of tools.
Six cases of general theft of were reported including the theft of a wallet from the break room of a business on Ward Circle on Jan 10. BPD has described the suspect as an unidentified black woman with dark hair standing 5’10” between 40 and 45 years old.
A bulk amount of cooler bags were stolen outside of a business on Crossroads Boulevard between Dec. 21 and Jan. 13. No suspects have been identified.
Power tools were taken from a residence undergoing a remodel on Oakhampton Place on Jan. 14. BPD has described an unidentified white man between 25 and 3o years old with short brown hair and driving a red 80’s Ford sedan as the suspect in the theft.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken from a person on Covington Drive on Jan. 14 by way of a phone scam. No suspect has been identified.
Coins and wire were stolen from a home undergoing a remodel on Partridge Court on Jan. 15. BPD has identified a suspect and charges are pending.
Charges are pending against an unidentified person who failed to return a rented zero-turn lawn mower to Home Depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.